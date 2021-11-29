AP source: Pinder, Kemp reach one-year deals with Athletics

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP)Utilityman Chad Pinder has reached agreement on a $2,725,000, one-year contract and infielder Tony Kemp is receiving a $2.25 million, one-year deal as both players avoided salary arbitration with the Oakland Athletics, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations said Monday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contracts hadn’t been announced.

The 29-year-old Pinder batted .243 with six home runs and 27 RBIs over 75 games for the A’s last season, missing time early in the year with a sprained left knee. He earned $2,275,000 in 2021. He played right field, left field, shortstop, second base, third and served as designated hitter.

Kemp, 30, hit .279 with eight homers, 16 doubles, three triples and 37 RBIs playing 89 of his 131 games at second base.

The A’s are still without a manager after Bob Melvin departed last month to guide the San Diego Padres.

Oakland missed the playoffs following three straight years in the postseason. The A’s won the AL West during the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season then this year finished 86-76 and nine games behind the division champion Houston Astros.

