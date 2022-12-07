SAN DIEGO (AP)The New York Mets and Jose Quintana agreed to a $26 million, two-year contract on Wednesday, adding another veteran arm to the team’s rotation.

A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical.

New York has been rebuilding its pitching staff following a playoff loss to San Diego in the wild-card round. Three members of its rotation became free agents this offseason, and the Mets also had several openings in their bullpen.

Ace right-hander Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with New York on Monday. The Mets also acquired left-handed reliever Brooks Raley in a trade with Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

Quintana played for Pittsburgh and St. Louis last season, going 6-7 with a 2.93 ERA in 32 starts. The left-hander was terrific after he was traded to the Cardinals in August, posting a 2.01 ERA in 12 appearances for the NL Central champions.

Quintana also worked 5 1/3 scoreless innings for St. Louis in his lone playoff start, but the Cardinals were eliminated by Philadelphia.

Quintana, who turns 34 in January, broke into the majors with the Chicago White Sox in 2012. He is 89-87 with a 3.75 ERA in 315 games, including 289 starts, over 11 seasons with six teams.

He earned his lone All-Star selection in 2016, going 13-12 with a 3.20 ERA in 32 starts with the White Sox.

New York sent minor league lefty Keyshawn Askew to Tampa Bay for Raley, who went 1-2 with a 2.68 ERA and six saves in 60 appearances with the Rays this year.

—

Follow Jay Cohen at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

—

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports