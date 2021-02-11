David Phelps agrees to $1.75M deal with Blue Jays

TORONTO (AP)Right-hander David Phelps and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a $1.75 million, one-year contract.

Phelps, 34, went 2-4 with a 6.53 ERA in 22 relief appearances with Milwaukee and Philadelphia last season. He earned $462,963 in prorated base pay from a $1.25 million salary and $434,546 in earned bonuses for $897,509 in income.

Phelps spent the first half with Toronto in 2019 and had a 3.63 ERA in 17 appearances with the Blue Jays.

He is 34-38 with a 3.,95 ERA in eight major league seasons that also included stints with the New York Yankees (2012-14), Miami (2015-17), Seattle (2017-19) and the Chicago Cubs (2019).

To make room on the 40-man roster, outfielder Derek Fisher was designated for assignment.

Toronto has been among the more active teams on the free-agent market, agreeing to a $150 million, six-year contract with outfielder George Springer, an $18 million, one-year contract with shortstop Marcus Semien, a $5.5 million, one-year deal with right-hander Kirby Yates and a $3 million, one-year contract with right-hander Tyler Chatwood.

The Blue Jays also re-signed left-hander Robbie Ray to an $8 million, one-year contract.

Toronto also claimed right-hander Joel Payamps off waivers from Boston and designated right-hander Shun Yamaguchi for assignment. The 26-year-old Payamps spent most of last year Arizona’s alternate training site, but had a 3.00 ERA in three innings over two major league appearances.

Payamps was claimed by Boston off waivers in November and designated for assignment last week. He made four big league appearances for the Diamondbacks during the last two seasons.

—

