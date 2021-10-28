AP source: Angels hire McIlvaine as new scouting director

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP)A person familiar with the decision says the Los Angeles Angels have hired Tim McIlvaine as their new scouting director.

The source confirmed the decision to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the Angels hadn’t made a public announcement of the hire.

McIlvaine has spent the past 16 years working for the Milwaukee Brewers in several roles, including assistant scouting director. He worked in Milwaukee with current Angels assistant general manager Ray Montgomery and with Zack Minasian, the Brewers’ former pro scouting director and the brother of Angels general manager Perry Minasian.

McIlvaine is the son of Joe McIlvaine, the former general manager of the New York Mets and the San Diego Padres and a former Angels scout.

McIlvaine replaces Matt Swanson, who was dismissed last week after overseeing the Angels’ past five drafts. Perry Minasian was hired by the Angels a year ago to replace the fired Billy Eppler.

The Angels’ farm system has consistently ranked among the majors’ worst for most of the past decade. That ranking didn’t change much during Swanson’s tenure, although several prospects drafted by Eppler’s front office made an impact on the big league team this year, including All-Star Jared Walsh, Brandon Marsh, Jo Adell and Reid Detmers.

