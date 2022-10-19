ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP)Hitting coach Jeremy Reed and assistant hitting coach John Mallee will not return to the Los Angeles Angels next season.

The team confirmed the decisions Wednesday.

Reed has been the Angels’ hitting coach since 2019, serving for four seasons under three managers after spending two years as the organization’s minor league hitting coordinator. Mallee was his assistant for the past three seasons.

The Angels were a dismal hitting team in 2022 while finishing with their seventh consecutive losing record and missing the playoffs for the eighth straight year.

Despite the presence of former AL MVPs Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani alongside up-and-coming hitters Luis Rengifo and Taylor Ward, Los Angeles led the majors with 1,539 strikeouts while finishing 22nd in hits, 23rd in OPS and 25th in runs. Several key players regressed offensively, and the Halos’ lack of organizational depth forced underprepared prospects into key roles.

Phil Nevin is returning on a one-year contract as manager of the Angels in 2023 after taking over in an interim capacity last June when Joe Maddon was fired. The future of nearly every Angels employee is up in the air with owner Arte Moreno exploring a sale of the team.

