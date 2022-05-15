The Colorado Rockies couldn’t hit a home run on their recent six-game trip but more than made up for it Saturday night.

Colorado hit three homers in a 10-4 win over the Kansas City Royals to end a five-game losing streak. The Rockies will look to win the series against Kansas City when the teams play a matinee game Sunday in Denver.

The Royals will send Daniel Lynch (2-2, 4.01 ERA) against Colorado’s Austin Gomber (2-3, 4.36) in a matchup of left-handers.

Kansas City won the first game of the weekend series on Friday night thanks to a season-high 18 hits. But the Royals’ pitching has been less than stellar against the Rockies.

Kansas City has allowed 10 runs in each of the first two games of the series but hopes Lynch can stop that trend Sunday.

Lynch, who has never faced Colorado, will try to erase his most recent start against Baltimore last week. He allowed two runs in the first inning and left with two outs in the fourth inning during a 4-2 loss.

It was his shortest outing of the season, but it wasn’t indicative of how he has pitched this season.

In his last two April starts, Lynch didn’t allow a run over 11 innings, and his ERA is nearly two runs below what he finished last season (5.69).

“It’s amazing from a year ago, where he is right now,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “His demeanor, his rhythm, his repeatability — and that’s really the thing that you see the most, he’s repeating mechanics that are letting him repeat inside of the zone and outside.”

Gomber has faced Kansas City three times in his career — twice as a starter — and his 2-0. He has not allowed a run in 12 2/3 innings against the Royals.

If that trend continues, he won’t need much run support Sunday, but if Yonathan Daza is in the lineup, there’s a good chance the Rockies will put up some runs. Daza is hitting .382 in just 55 at-bats and is making most of his extended opportunities with Kris Bryant sidelined.

Bryant is getting closer to returning from his back injury, but Daza is making a case to stay in the starting lineup. He had two hits in Saturday night’s win and has shown he has some life in his bat while also providing strong defense.

Daza entered the season with a .264 career average and with more muscle on his frame. He credited a workout program that included swimming that helped add weight and muscle.

“I felt if I got stronger, the balls I hit were going to get through to the outfield,” Daza told MLB.com. “I need to get better every year at that.”

Daza has yet to hit his first home run this season and has only two in his career. But with his added strength, it is just a matter of time, manager Bud Black said.

“The physical part has helped him a lot,” Black said.

