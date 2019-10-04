At its simplest,

the philosophy of the Minton Law Firm and our Arkansas personal injury attorneys is to help injury victims and their families overcome the disparities between themselves and large, economically powerful corporations and insurance companies in their greatest time of need. A former insurance adjuster, Justin Minton left the insurance industry to become a private lawyer. The reason is simple:

“I worked for a major insurance company, and I was trained by the insurance companies to settle claims at the ‘lowest ultimate cost,’” Mr. Minton attests. “Upon leaving the insurance industry, I have made it my goal to protect the rights of my clients and facilitate fair and reasonable settlements on behalf of each and every individual I represent. Many lawyers claim to specialize in personal injury and wrongful death claims, but none have my experience.”

The attorneys at the Minton Law Firm have established a record of success in cases related to traffic accidents, premises liability, wrongful death and bad faith insurance. If you were hurt or a loved one was killed due to another’s negligence, please call us at (501) 404-5433 for your free consultation. We welcome clients from the greater Little Rock and Benton areas, and throughout Arkansas.

