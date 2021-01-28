Womack, Moulton Introduce Bipartisan Resolution Honoring National Guard Members

WASHINGTON D.C. – U.S. Representatives Steve Womack (R-AR) and Seth Moulton (D-MA) on Thursday introduced a bipartisan resolution to honor the dedicated service of U.S. National Guard members.

The bill commends and recognizes all the brave men and women who were instrumental in providing a safe and secure environment for the 59th Presidential Inauguration. The peaceful transfer of power is a hallmark of our constitutional republic.

Congressman Womack – a 30-year veteran of the Arkansas National Guard – met with and personally thanked members of the 142nd Fires Brigade during their deployment to D.C.

“When the nation calls, our National Guard members are ‘Always Ready, Always There.’ That creed directs the steadfast service we have seen on a multitude of fronts,” Womack said. “Whether securing the Capitol and inaugural ceremonies, ensuring the safety of citizens, or assisting with pandemic response, these soldiers have carried out every mission with unyielding dedication. Bound in purpose – and hailing from each state and territory – they also remind us of the unity and shared values of America. I will always proudly salute them.”

Major General Kendall Penn, Adjutant General of Arkansas, added, “Being in the National Guard is about service. Service to one’s state and their nation. We sent some of our very best Arkansans to support Inauguration Day activities. Their priority was to protect people and property, and our Guardsmen performed with grace, honor, and professionalism. I couldn’t be prouder to lead these men and women and see them honored with this deserving tribute. Congressman Womack witnessed their duty performance on the ground firsthand, and I thank him for his strong support of our personnel and recognizing the importance of their work.”

More than 26,700 National Guard members, including nearly 500 troops from the Natural State, assisted with efforts related to Capitol security for inaugural ceremonies.

Congressman Moulton showed his gratitude not only for their watchful eye on the day of the inauguration but also for two weeks earlier when the Capitol was under siege. “The National Guard defended democracy at our Capitol when it was under assault. They stood watch so that people across America and across the world would witness a peaceful transition of power, days after a deadly and seditious attack on our country. Their presence defending democracy in its hour of maximum danger will be an example for generations to come.”