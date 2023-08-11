LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Veterans applying for back-dated benefits through the federal PACT Act now have a bit more time.

The new deadline is Monday night, and the VA encourages people to apply or submit their intent to file now.

According to the Military Times, this comes after veterans who tried to sign up online were getting error messages.

The PACT Act provides extra benefits to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits and other chemicals.

Arkansas native and veteran Bill Rhodes played a crucial role in getting the legislation passed in Washington.

“You first think of it as you know… you completed a job,” Rhodes said. “Then I start getting phone calls from veterans, veterans’ wives, thanking me for what I’ve done.”

Impacted veterans now have until 10:59 p.m. central time to be eligible for benefits backdates to when the PACT Act became law.