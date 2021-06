JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – There’s a new leader at the Little Rock Air Force Base.

Colonel Angela Ochoa assumed command of the 19th airlift wing Friday morning as part of a special ceremony.

Ochoa graduated from the Air Force Academy and began her Air Force career in 2001.

She is a decorated C-130 pilot who flew in Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom, among others.

Col. Ochoa is the first female commander of the Little Rock Air Force Base in its 65-year history.