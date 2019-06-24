1  of  2
Breaking News
4 dead in Gravette murder-suicide KARK, KARZ out for DIRECTV and AT&T U-Verse due to contract negotiations

Meet the Team

Anchors
Bob Clausen
Ashley Ketz
Mallory Brooks
Aaron Nolan
Susanne Brunner
D.J. Williams
Isabella Moller
Hilary Hunt
Meteorologists
Keith Monahan
Pat Walker
Natalie Walters
Hayden Nix
Pig Trail Nation
Drew Amman
Alyssa Orange
Mike Irwin
Tera Talmadge
Reporters
Jessi Turnure
Mitch McCoy
Caitlin Reardon
Rebecca Jeffrey
Tyler Thomason
Susan El Khoury
Re’Chelle Turner
Hilary Hunt
Isabella Moller
Michael Esparza
Haylee Brooks