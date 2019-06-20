1  of  2
Breaking News
4 dead in Gravette murder-suicide KARK, KARZ out for DIRECTV and AT&T U-Verse due to contract negotiations

Map Center

Local Maps

Extended Forecast

Extended Forecast

Extended Forecast

Current Conditions

Current Conditions

Temperature Map

Temperature Map

Metro Temperatures

Metro Temperatures

Watches & Warnings

Watches & Warnings

Rainfall Today

Rainfall Today

Metro Radar

Metro Radar

NW Arkansas Radar

NW Arkansas Radar

SW Arkansas Radar

SW Arkansas Radar

SE Arkansas Radar

SE Arkansas Radar

NE Arkansas Radar

NE Arkansas Radar

Satellite Radar

Satellite Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss