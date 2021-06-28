L’Oréal Electronic Technicians

· AS degree in Electronics Technology or related field; will accept candidates without AS degree who have 10 years of programming experience with PLC’s and/or robotics;
· Minimum of two years industrial experience is required
· Candidates with experience programming and maintaining robots from different manufacturers. (i.e. ABB, FANUC, KUKA, ADEPT, DENSO, MITSUBISHI, STAUBLI, etc).
Minimum Requirements:
· High school education or a GED equivalency
· 6 months experience and knowledge of specific production/processing areas, machinery
· Attention to detail is a must
· The ability to be on your feet 8-12hrs/day
· Lift up to 50lbs w/ no assistance
To Apply: www.loreal.com/careers
www.indeed.com (Search: “L’Oreal USA” Location: “North Little Rock, AR”)