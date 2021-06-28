L’Oréal Batch Maker/Processor

(NEXSTAR) - If you're one of those taxpaying parents that loves the big refund check after filing, you may want to take action Monday. The IRS says today is the final day to request your enhanced child tax credit as in one lump sum rather than in the form of a monthly check.

The payments are part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package passed earlier this year. Eligible families can receive as much as $3,600 for each child under the age of 6. The advance tax credit payments will be $3,000 annually per child between the ages of 6 and 17.