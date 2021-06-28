L’Oréal Batch Maker/Processor

· Produces/mixes raw materials to provide finished bulk material to the packaging floor which then gets filled in the final product.
Minimum Requirements:
· High school education or a GED equivalency
· 6 months experience and knowledge of specific production/processing areas, machinery
· Attention to detail is a must
· The ability to be on your feet 8-12hrs/day
· Lift up to 50lbs w/ no assistance
To Apply: www.loreal.com/careers
www.indeed.com (Search: “L’Oreal USA” Location: “North Little Rock, AR”)