Ring in 2019 with D.J. Williams During Lone Star NYE!

Wait, you haven't gotten an invitation? Well, consider yourself invited. Finish off 2018 right and get a good start on 2019 with Lone Star NYE Live!

What is Lone Star NYE Live!

Lone Star NYE Live! is a Texas-sized party from Arlington's Texas Live! venue that you can join in one of three ways - live and in person, on television or livestreamed on any one of 21 websites across Texas and beyond. You'll be entertained by two memorable stars of "The Voice," Sundance Head and Austin Allsup, and have the best seat in the house for the fireworks spectacular from Downtown Dallas' Reunion Tower. NBC 5's Kristin Dickerson and Kris Gutierrez will host the show alongside KARK's D.J. Williams and KXAN's David Yeomans.

Tell me more about the entertainment

For both Austin Allsup and Sundance Head, appearing on "The Voice" was their big break. Allsup received kudos from Bob Seger when he covered one of his songs and Head has been on tour with some of the biggest names in country music since winning the 2016 season. You can learn more about each in these videos.

Austin Allsup to perform for NYE Live...

Sundance Head to perform at 'Lone...

Can I see it live?

Yes. There are still tickets available in a wide array of price points for Lone Star NYE Live! at Texas Live! in Arlington. You can find tickets here.

What about the fireworks?

The Reunion Tower Over the Top NYE 2018 fireworks show has been extended to 10 minutes this year and will feature more than 4,000 pyrotechnic special effects fired off of Reunion Tower from as high as 560 feet above the ground.There's nothing quite like it anywhere else.

Where can I watch?

Dallas' NBC 5 is partnering with Nexstar Media Group stations across Texas and beyond to bring the party to you. Broadcast and livestreams begin at 11:30 p.m. Central Monday and end at 12:30 a.m. on the select stations and web sites listed below.



KXAS-TV (NBC) Dallas-Fort Worth, TX NBCDFW.com

KWKT-TV (FOX) Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX CenTexProud.com

KETK-TV (NBC) Tyler-Longview, TX EastTexasMatters.com

KFDX-TV (NBC) Wichita Falls-Lawton, TX TexomasHomepage.com

KRBC-TV (NBC) Abilene-Sweetwater, TX BigCountryHomepage.com

KSAN-TV (NBC) San Angelo, TX ConchoValleyHomepage.com

KAMR-TV (NBC) Amarillo, TX MyHighPlains.com

KXAN-TV (NBC) Austin, TX KXAN.com

KLBK-TV (CBS) Lubbock, TX EverythingLubbock.com

KLFY-TV (CBS ) Lafayette, LA KFLY.com

KMID-TV (ABC) Odessa-Midland, TX YourBasin.com

KOZL-TV (MyNet) Springfield, MO OzarksFirst.com

KVEO-TV (NBC) Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX KVEO.com

KTAL-TV (NBC) Shreveport, LA ArkLaTexHomepage.com

KTVE-TV (NBC) Monroe, LA-El Dorado, AR MyArkLaMiss.com

KARK-TV (NBC) Little Rock-Pine Bluff, AR KARK.com

KNWA-TV (NBC) Ft. Smith-Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR NWAhomepage.com

KSNT-TV (NBC) Topeka, KS KSNT.com

KSNW-TV (NBC) Wichita-Hutchinson, KS KSN.com

KSNF-TV (NBC) Joplin-Pittsburg, MO FourStatesHomepage.com

WVLA (NBC) Baton Rouge, LA BRProud.com

