Photos: Scotty McCreery rocks Lone Star NYE stage

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Scotty McCreery, one of country music’s biggest stars, headlined this year’s Lone Star NYE countdown show. McCreery performed a number of his top hits before and after a spectacular 360-degree fireworks show from Downtown Dallas.

Most people will remember McCreery as the winner of the 10th season of American Idol. The 28-year-old has had a stellar career since winning the reality show. McCreery’s song “You Time,” part of his fifth album, has been on the country music charts since the end of 2020. His number one hits include “Five More Minutes,” “This Is It,” and “In Between.”

Over the years, he’s picked up trophies from the American Country Awards, Academy of Country Music, CMT Music Awards, and Teen Choice Awards.

McCreery’s previously mentioned song recently inspired a Hallmark Christmas movie with the same title, “5 More Minutes.” The flick, staring Nikki DeLoach and David Haydn-Jones, tells the story of a woman who discovered an untold romance in her late grandfather’s journal.