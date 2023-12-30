DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Everyone is talking about the end of 2023 and the new beginnings that come with 2024. Why not celebrate a new year with a bang — or a few hundred!

Sunday’s “Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2024” broadcast will include the “Over the Top NYE” live fireworks spectacular and drone show.

You can watch the show on our station at midnight or stream it right here on our website. We’ll make sure the link is easy to find.

This year at Reunion Tower, spectators will experience a 225-drone light show to the annual presentation of panoramic fireworks and tower light show, including more than 5,000 pyrotechnic special effects fired from Reunion Tower and the 259 LED light display. The drone light show will light up the sky at heights of up to 400 feet and create an array of visual elements and an immersive experience never seen before above the Dallas skyline.

Before and after the standout fireworks show, you’ll be treated to performances from rock group Bowling for Soup and a few of their friends. The program is hosted by NBC 5’s Katy Blakey and KARK’s D.J. Williams. It begins at 11:30 p.m. CT.

Join the party by sharing your photos on social media with the #LoneStarNYE.