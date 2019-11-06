Two dead in I-30 accident; officer injured

Local
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE:

Arkansas State Police have confirmed that there were two fatalities in the accident on I-30.

Police say it happened when a semi veered out of it’s lane and hit a car that was stopped by a Bryant police officer.

We’re told that officer was injured. No word on the extent of those injuries.

UPDATE:

One lane remains closed after deadly wreck on I-30. The middle and left lanes are now open to traffic.

The names of those involved have not been released.

BRYANT, Ar– Crews are still working to clear an accident on I-30 near the Reynolds Road exit in Bryant.
Multiple vehicles were involved — including a Bryant police car. Officers tell us the wreck is now a criminal investigation.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories