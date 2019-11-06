Two dead in I-30 accident; officer injured

UPDATE:

Arkansas State Police have confirmed that there were two fatalities in the accident on I-30.

Police say it happened when a semi veered out of it’s lane and hit a car that was stopped by a Bryant police officer.

We’re told that officer was injured. No word on the extent of those injuries.

UPDATE:

One lane remains closed after deadly wreck on I-30. The middle and left lanes are now open to traffic.

The names of those involved have not been released.

Saline Co: (UPDATE) I-30 left lane remains blocked due to a fatal accident in Bryant (mm 123). Right & middle lanes are now open. Monitor at https://t.co/l1xGNNTado. #artraffic #cnatraffichttps://t.co/Ex5oukpNH1 — Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) November 6, 2019

BRYANT, Ar– Crews are still working to clear an accident on I-30 near the Reynolds Road exit in Bryant.

Multiple vehicles were involved — including a Bryant police car. Officers tell us the wreck is now a criminal investigation.

Saline Co: Accident reported on EB I-30 near Exit 123. Lanes blocked at this time: all. Reported by: @ARStatePolice / Troop A. Monitor https://t.co/l1xGNNByOO for the latest information. #ARtraffic #CNAtraffic — Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) November 6, 2019

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.