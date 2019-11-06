Two dead in I-30 accident; officer injured

UPDATE:
Arkansas State Police have confirmed that there were two fatalities in the accident on I-30.
Police say it happened when a semi veered out of it’s lane and hit a car that was stopped by a Bryant police officer.
We’re told that officer was injured. No word on the extent of those injuries.
UPDATE:
One lane remains closed after deadly wreck on I-30. The middle and left lanes are now open to traffic.
The names of those involved have not been released.
BRYANT, Ar– Crews are still working to clear an accident on I-30 near the Reynolds Road exit in Bryant.
Multiple vehicles were involved — including a Bryant police car. Officers tell us the wreck is now a criminal investigation.
We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.