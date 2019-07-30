Busy month for Hot Springs police investigating several shootings

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.- Four people are dead from July shootings in the city of Hot Springs and just days ago a man with a gun was walking down the street threatening tourists and opened fire on police.

July has been a busy month for police and many people who live in town are concerned about what seems to be a violent trend.

The latest shooting happening around 6:30 Tuesday morning on Carla Circle. Police say they found 24 year old Christopher Brock, dead. They say it was a domestic violence situation.

With the violence recently spreading to the downtown historic district some business owners say they’ve had to field questions from customers, others say downtown is usually safe but sometimes it can be unpredictable.

“Him [the shooter on Central Ave] and there’s several others that just act a little crazy every once in a while,” says Mike Pettey, owner of the Ohio Club and two other businesses downtown.

People who live in the city have taken to social media about the apparent uptick in shootings writing things like “too many shootings in the month of July.”

“It’s been too many unfortunate events,” says Officer Omar Cervantes, with the Hot Springs police department.

HSPD acknowledges the number of shootings for the month is high. The department is actively investigating several of those cases and an arrest has been made in a homicide that happened on Cooper St. earlier this month.

In the mean time Pettey say it’s business as usual and he and his employees will stay vigilant. “We’ve got a really good rapport with the police and we’re in constant contact with them if we see somebody who is not acting right.”