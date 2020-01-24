‘WICKED’ Defies Gravity in Little Rock, setting new box office record

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The Broadway sensation WICKED flew out of Robinson Performance Hall on Sunday, January 19th after a record-setting 24-performance return engagement in Little Rock, presented by Celebrity Attractions. Welcomed by the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, WICKED’s third play in Little Rock grossed over $3.9 million in sales and was seen by more than 50,000 patrons.

Based on a statistical analysis by The Broadway League, the New York City-based national trade association for the Broadway industry, the local economic impact of this year’s engagement of WICKED in Little Rock can be estimated at over $12.7 million. This estimate includes economic impact generated by patrons, tourism, hotels, dining at local restaurants, parking and more. It also includes the cost of local supplies and local labor involved in the production.

The cultural phenomenon returned by popular demand after successful runs in 2010 and 2013, providing a significant impact on the local economy once again.

“We are overwhelmed by the support of Broadway and by the love Arkansans have for WICKED. The show has certainly turned Little Rock into the Emerald City,” says Kristin Dotson, CEO of Celebrity Attractions. “It has been extraordinary way to kick off 2020, with patrons coming from 74 of Arkansas’ 75 counties and from each of its neighboring states. It is also exciting to see the impact that WICKED had on downtown Little Rock during the run. Restaurants, hotels and retail establishments have benefited from the number of visitors in town for the production.”

Celebrity Attractions has helped drive the local economy by showcasing high-profile Broadway, concert and comedy events. Since its reopening in 2016, Robinson Performance Hall has become Little Rock’s definitive center for live entertainment, offering more than 320 performances with more than 479,000 patrons attending ticketed events.

Celebrity Attractions will announce its 2020-2021 season in just a few weeks.