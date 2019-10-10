Theatre Spotlight: Studio Theatre goes back to the 80’s for prom

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – The Studio Theatre is turning back time with a 80’s themed comedy.













The Awesome 80s Prom is a brand-new blast-from-the-past dance party in the style of Tony ‘n Tina’s Wedding and The Donkey Show, set at Wanaget High’s Senior Prom…in 1989!

“You can expect to have fun, relive a lot of fantastic 80’s music, and expect to make great memories,” said Justin Pike, Artistic Director at the Studio Theatre and show director.

Awesome 80's Prom Trailer Come have a rad time and relive your high school prom! The Awesome 80's Prom opens Thursday! #TSTAwesome80sProm Tickets: CentralArkansasTickets.com Posted by The Studio Theatre on Friday, October 4, 2019

The show is a fully interactive experience that lives as a museum to the 1980s.

Patrons are encouraged (but not required) to come dressed in their best 1980s attire.

The Show ran for four years Off Broadway in New York City.

“The Awesome 80’s Prom comes to the Studio Theatre October 10 – 12, 2019.

Tickets are $10.00 for general admission.

The box office will open at 7:00pm on these performance dates.

Tickets may be purchased at www.centralarkansastickets.com.