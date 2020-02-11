THEATRE SPOTLIGHT: “Ragtime” takes center stage at Argenta Community Theatre

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – The age of Ragtime comes to life on stage at the Argenta Community Theatre in North Little Rock.

ACT kicks off their 10th year with a winter production of “Ragtime”

At the dawn of a new century, everything is changing, and anything is possible. Set in the melting pot of turn-of-the-century New York, three distinctly American tales are woven together, united by their belief in the promise of the future. Together, they confront history’s timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair, and what it means to live in America.

Ragtime is a musical with music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Terrence McNally. It is based on the 1975 novel of the same name by E.L. Doctorow.

Performances are February 19-29. Tickets are $30.

Argenta Community Theatre is located at 405 Main St. in North Little Rock.