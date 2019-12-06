THEATRE SPOTLIGHT: Miracle on 34th Street opens at the Royal Theatre

BENTON, Ark. (KARK) – The Royal Players in Benton are getting into the Christmas spirit. “Miracle on 34th Street” opens December 5 and runs through December 15.

The show plot centers around a white-bearded gentleman claiming to be the real Santa Claus brings about a genuine “Miracle on 34th Street,” spreading a wave of love throughout New York City, fostering camaraderie between Macy’s and Gimbel’s Department Stores, and convincing a divorced, cynical single mother, her somber daughter and the entire state of New York that Santa Claus is no myth.

The musical is Directed by Matthew Burns, music direction by Heidi McCartney, and choreographed by Brooke Finley.

Burns says one of the many themes of the show is family, and that theme is seen in the casting as well.

For the first time, the Royal Theatre offers a cast of actors that includes 4 generations of the same family, a brother and sister duo with their grandfather, twins, and a father and daughter pair all on stage together in this classic Christmas musical.

The Royal Players present Miracle on 34th Street, the Musical at the historic Royal Theatre in Downtown Benton, Thursday December 5, 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, and 14 at 7:00 p.m,. as well as Sunday, December 9 and 15 at 2:00 p.m.

