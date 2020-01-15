THEATRE SPOTLIGHT: “Heathers” takes the stage at the Royal Theatre

BENTON, Ark. (KARK) – The Young Players Second Stage group of Benton present “Heathers The Musical.” The show runs through January 19th.

Heathers: The Musical is based on the 1988 film of the same name written by Daniel Waters. The show is considered a dark comedy that dwells on conversations about dark issues, including bullying, teen suicide, sexual assault, and violence in schools.

The show revolves around Veronica Sawyer, a misfit teen at Westerburg High School, as she tries to find her way. But before she can get comfortable at the top the high school food chain, Veronica falls in love with the dangerous new kid, J.D. When Heather Chandler, the Almighty, kicks her out of the group, Veronica must decide whether to comply or fight back.

The production is under the direction of Justin Pike, music direction by Tanner Oglesby, and choreographed by Regan Hammonds. The cast features a total of 37 actors. They are both college and high school aged students from around central Arkansas.

Show times are 7 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $15 for adults; $12 for military, college students with a valid ID, and senior citizens (60+); and $6 for students (12th grade and under). Tickets can be purchase HERE.

Young Players Second Stage (YP2S) is a branch of the Young Players program at the Royal Theatre. YP2S was conceived in 2013 by Justin A. Pike and Daphne Shoppach and produced its first production in January 2014.