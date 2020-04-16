BANDSTAND scheduled for April 21st at Robinson Performance Hall is canceled

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (PRESS RELEASE) – The performance of BANDSTAND scheduled for Tuesday, April 21st at Robinson Performance Hall has been canceled. Originally scheduled with engagements through the summer, the national tour of BANDSTAND has ended its run early due to public health and safety concerns surrounding Covid-19.

Ticket holders will be refunded from the point of purchase and can expect a refund within 30 days.

Our top priority is protecting the health and well-being of our patrons, staff, volunteers, and touring artists. We appreciate your understanding, and we thank you for your continued support of the arts.

For more information, please visit CelebrityAttractions.com

or https://bandstandbroadway.com/