Arkansas/FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers Hours to Change

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – Arkansas/FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) will be open daily Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and closed on Sundays.

The DRC in Little Rock (Pulaski County) is scheduled to close on Saturday, July 13 at 3 p.m.

The DRC in Mulberry (Crawford County) will close on Monday, July 15 at 3 p.m.

The Disaster Recovery Centers changes in hours are listed below: CRAWFORD COUNTY Mulberry Community Center 29 Kirksey Pkwy (Just off of Hwy 215 N) Mulberry, AR 72947 Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Last day of operation: Monday, July 15.

2019 DESHA COUNTY First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall 230 Court St. Dumas, AR 71639 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 8 p.m. to 1 p.m.

FAULKNER COUNTY Mayflower Community Shelter 4 Grove Circle (Behind 1st Security Bank) Mayflower, AR 72106 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 8 p.m. to 1 p.m.

JEFFERSON COUNTY Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center 211 West 3rd Ave Pine Bluff, AR 71601 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 8 p.m. to 1 p.m.

PERRY COUNTY Houston Assembly of God 2151 HWY 60 Houston, 72070 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 8 p.m. to 1 p.m.

POPE COUNTY Atkins Fire Department 104 Ave 2 NE Atkins, AR 72823 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 8 p.m. to 1 p.m.

PULASKI COUNTY Josephine Pankey Community Center 13700 Cantrell Rd Little Rock, AR 72223 Friday, until 7 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Last day of operation: Saturday, July 13, 2019

PULASKI COUNTY N. Little Rock Community Center 2700 Willow St North Little Rock, AR 72114 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 8 p.m. to 1 p.m.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY Central Mall Suite 605, upstairs near Dillards 5111 Rogers Ave. Ft. Smith, AR 72903 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 8 p.m. to 1 p.m.

YELL COUNTY Dardanelle Community Center 2011 HWY 22 West Dardanelle, AR 72834 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 8 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Disaster survivors can visit any Disaster Recovery Center location for assistance. Use the FEMA mobile app or visit www.fema.gov/disaster-recovery-centers for center locations and times.

Homeowners, renters and businesses should register for disaster assistance before visiting a recovery center.

There are several ways to register:

• Go online to disasterassistance.gov or disasterassistance.gov/es (for Spanish).

• Use the FEMA mobile app in English or Spanish.

• Call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 (TTY) anytime from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time seven days a week until further notice. Multilingual operators are available.

All recovery centers are accessible to people with disabilities. Centers have assistive technology to aid in communication. To schedule an American Sign Language interpreter, call or text 717- 395-1379.

The 13 Arkansas counties now designated for Individual Assistance are: Arkansas, Conway, Crawford, Desha, Faulkner, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Sebastian and Yell.

If you are a farmer or rancher in Arkansas who has been impacted by flooding from May 21 to June 14, please contact your local USDA Service Center to see what programs are available in your area and the eligibility criteria for applying.

Please use the USDA Service Center Locator at https://offices.sc.egov.usda.gov/locator/app to find one near you. The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management (ADEM) is the state’s homeland security and preparedness agency.

The agency works to identify and lessen the effects of emergencies, disasters and threats to Arkansas by developing effective prevention, preparedness, mitigation, response and recovery actions for all disasters and emergencies.

For additional information, contact ADEM at (501) 683-6700 or visit the website at www.adem.arkansas.gov. The U.S. Small Business Administration is the federal government’s primary source of money for the long-term rebuilding of disaster-damaged private property.

SBA helps businesses of all sizes, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters fund repairs or rebuilding efforts and cover the cost of replacing lost or disaster-damaged personal property. For more information, applicants may contact SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955.

TTY users may also call 800-877-8339. Applicants may also disastercustomerservice@sba.gov or visit SBA at www.SBA.gov/disaster