Little Rock ranked in top 12 places to live

Little Rock is being recognized as one of the 12 best places to live in 2019.

The group Outside Online published the list saying Little Rock is a perfect home to enjoy your surroundings because of the easy access to bike/running trails and how much water is available to explore from nearby Fourche creek to lakes just a short drive away.

Little Rock also has more park land than nearly every other place on the list only behind the three biggest cities in the country.

Making the list ahead of Little Rock are Chicago, Tuscon, Boston and Miami.

You can read see the full list and break down here.