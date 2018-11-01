Health Matters: The Importance of Self-Breast Exams Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A 33-year-old breast cancer survivor stresses the importance of self-breast exams, even if you're not old enough for a mammogram.

Courtney Jones was 32 years old when she had her second baby. She noticed her body going through changes post-baby, but a lump in her breast caught Courtney's attention.

"The day I figured out I really need to get in is I felt it under my arm," Jones recalls.

Medication didn't work, and after scheduling a mammogram a couple months later, her worst suspicions were confirmed.

"It was Stage III Cancer," says Jones. "It was a softball-size tumor."

A wife and mother of two, Courtney made sure to live a normal life while going through chemo for a year.

"All the medical staff was aggressive with treating it, and you know, I responded very, very well to the chemo from day one," Jones says.

Perry Gardner is a nurse at the CARTI Cancer Center, and stresses the importance of self-exams.

"They need to get comfortable with it and make it routine," says Gardner.

He says they're seeing more and more younger women every year, coming in for breast cancer treatment.

It's unclear though if doctors are finding it better now or if detection methods have improved.

"She caught it midway, midway," Gardner says. "Stage III, you can have a good prognosis. You can have a really good outcome and have a chance for a cure."

Courtney had a double mastectomy and finished chemo in April, but still goes in for monthly shots.

Today, she's cancer-free and is happy she took action for her health.

"Be aware and ask questions," says Jones. "You know, sometimes you have to be your own advocate because it's not common."

Doctors say women 50 years and older should get a mammogram every year.

If you're at a higher than average risk of breast cancer, you may need to be screened earlier and more often.