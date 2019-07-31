Health Matters: Prolapse

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Prolapse is a condition that doctors say most patients don’t talk about because they’re too embarrassed.

But what many don’t realize is how common it is.

“I couldn’t even walk up steps, I could no longer go to the grocery store. I was in pain all the time. It puts a tremendous pressure in your whole pelvic area,” says Rebecca Gorrell, a prolapse patient.

It’s what she’s endured for the past three years.

After noticing an onset of problems in the pelvia area, she knew she needed help.

“Physically obvious and it continues to get worse,” she adds.

OBGYN Dr. Bryan Fuller made her diagnosis.

“The organs of the pelvis, the uterus, bladder, rectum don’t have support anymore and start essentially coming out,” he explains.

What Dr. Fuller hears so often from patients is that prolapse is considered a part of getting older and they’d have to put up with it. But he says that’s not the case.

“Given their obstetrical history, how old they are, their activity level, it can be up to 75 percent of women who have some element of prolapse,” he explains.

The surgical procedure done to fix the condition is minimally invasive.

As you can imagine, Rebecca had gone several years without treatment, so her prolapse was impacting other organs.

Dr. Fuller said action needed to be taken fast and it worked.

“Simple things, I cried. I got to go to the grocery store and walk up and down the aisles,” she says about life after the procedure.

She also got to go camping with her children and now she’s back in the swimming pool too.

While Rebecca admnits she couldn’t find much about prolapse online, she warns others not to ignore the signs.

“If you’ve got pressure and if you’ve got an obvious bulge and you can see the prolapse, go talk to a surgeon,” she advises.

Women most at risk of prolapse have had multiple pregnancies and a family history of the condition.