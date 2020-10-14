Health Matters: Cardiologist invents Speed-Torque to help heart patients

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.– An idea years in the making comes to fruition. Dr. Dwight Chrisman, a Cardiologist at Baptist Health Hospital, spent time improving a tool doctors have been using for years.

“Over the last 30 years, that little device is kind of cumbersome to use. It takes two hands to manipulate and reposition on the wire,” says Dr. Dwight Chrisman, Baptist Health Cardiologist.

Dr. Chrisman worked to create a device that was more efficient, one that you could use with one hand while keeping your eyes on the patient at all times. It’s called the “Speed-Torque.”

“It always has secure control and that’s what makes it a big game changer, you always know where that wire is,” says Chrisman.

In addition, he says the Speed-Torque reduces complications, procedure time, radiation time, and it’s cost effective.

“Fortunately, the device helped us to position the wire faster than ever before and get it to a place where we can place the stint and stop the heart attack,” he says.

Baptist Health was the first hospital to try it, and it successfully worked with Pat Ferguson, who suffered a heart attack earlier this month. The procedure took less time, and Pat was feeling back to normal.

“I was excited. The fact that he had that and that he was gonna use that on me,” says Pat Ferguson, patient.

It was an exciting moment for all, knowing Dr. Chrisman’s invention improves the quality of care for heart patients.

“Without looking down, without taking your hands off the eyes of the screen, without using two hands, there’s so many moments in time that all add up and save a considerable amount of time to help the patient,” says Dr. Chrisman.

Baptist Health partnered with Vascugenix to introduce the Speed-Torque. The goal is to get this in the hands of physicians across the nation.