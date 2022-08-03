LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For many expectant mothers, pregnancy can be filled with a lot of questions and concerns. A program at Baptist Health in Little Rock is giving moms some peace of mind.

As Sylvia Heinley and her family waited at the Baptist Health Community Outreach Center to find out if the next baby on board is a boy or a girl, she couldn’t help but think back to the first time she walked in this building.

“When I first found out I was pregnant with Harmony I felt alone,” Heinley said.

That feeling is what brought her to the Baptist Health Community Outreach Prenatal Program.

“They have been wonderful and the way they treat you and just make you feel like you are just part of the family has been the biggest thing for me,” Heinley said.

They offer free pregnancy tests, help mothers access pregnancy Medicaid and put expectant moms through a ten-week educational program.

“That is geared towards educating new and expecting mothers on what to expect during pregnancy and how to have a healthy pregnancy,” Community Outreach Director Teresa Conner Said.

It doesn’t just stop when the baby is born. They’ll offer support and services up until the baby is 18 months old.

“So, if they need infant CPR, we do safety baby showers, we do car seat safety plans and programs,” Conner said.

For each class a mom attends, she also gets a coupon.

“They are able to use those coupons to shop in our store to get those basic necessities for their baby,” Conner said.

For Sylvia and her family, the center has become a home away from home.

“That’s why the second time I found out I was pregnant I just had to come back,” she said.

It provides a support system she never thought she would have.

"If you feel like you are alone or afraid this place is the place to come," Heinley said.

The Baptist Health Community Outreach Prenatal Program is free to all expectant mothers. To get involved you can call 501-202-1540