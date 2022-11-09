LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting flu activity in the state has reached a quote “very high” level.

The latest weekly report shows five more people in the state have passed away from flu complications and thousands of Arkansans have tested positive for the flu since early October.

28-year-old Lamia Hatchett was diagnosed with the flu on Saturday after she says her daughter gave it to her. Hatchett says her family is not taking any chances of them not getting better by having them on medicine and keeping them separated.

“We are in separate rooms, we haven’t seen each other,” said Hatchett.

In the weekly report from ADH, officials reported 276 new influenza cases within the last seven days. Data shows that 50 Arkansans were hospitalized, pushing the total to 116. Health officials also noted that three nursing homes have reported outbreaks this season.

Dr. Joel Tumlison is the Arkansas Department of Health’s Medical Director of Immunization, he said flu rates are very high compared to this time last year. The majority of the cases Dr. Tumlison says are from children.

“The highest percentage over 50 percent, almost 60 percent are children 17 and under so the biggest portion of that is school age kids but also 0 to4-years-old are also getting it in high numbers,” said Dr. Tumlison.

The report shows that 5,031 positive tests were reported to the ADH online database by healthcare providers since Oct. 2. Health officials stated in the report that the reported numbers only reflect a portion of the actual number of flu cases in the state.

“There were low rates of Influenza in previous flu seasons the last two. So, people don’t have as much left over, low rates of immunity and people are taking fewer preventive measures.” Dr. Tumlison goes on to say that includes, “wearing a mask, washing your hands lots, trying to keep your hands and fingers out of your nose and mouth.”

He also says there are reasons why there were 5 deaths in the last 7 days, one of which includes people’s medical history that would create complications if they caught the flu.

“Is it common to have 5 in one week? No. But that is in line with the increasingly high rates of Influenza we are seeing in the state,” said Dr. Tumlison.

To view the full flu report or past weekly reports, visit Healthy.Arkansas.gov.

He also suggested everyone should get the flu vaccine because the high flu rates could last for several months. Including, staying at home to prevent spreading it if they have tested positive for the flu.

