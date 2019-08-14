Vibrant Occasions Catering with Chef Serge: SALMON SALAD NICOISE

Ingredients

8 oz. small new potatoes or Yukon gold potatoes, sliced ¼” thick 4 oz.

Haricot green beans

4 eggs

1 head butter lettuce

5 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1-pint cherry tomatoes; halved

2 6 oz. wild-caught salmon filets

5 basil leaves, for garnish

For the Dressing ½ cup black olive, preferably Niçoise pitted

5 marinated anchovies

1 garlic clove

Juice of ½ lemon

Zest of 1 lemon

5 Tbls olive oil

1 Tbls. balsamic vinegar

1 tsp. Salt

Instructions

First, make the dressing by combining the lemon juice, lemon zest, olive oil, garlic, vinegar, and salt.

Emulsify dressing to thoroughly combine.

Add black olives and anchovies and set aside.

Meanwhile, cook the potatoes in boiling water for 15 minutes until tender.

Drain and set aside.

Cook the beans in boiling, salted water for 4-5 minutes until tender but with a slight crunch.

Drain and put into iced water to cool.

Drain again and set aside.

Bring a small pan of water to boil and cook the eggs for 7 minutes.

Gently put in an ice bath for 5 minutes.

Peel and set aside.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Rub the salmon with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Place on a sheet pan and for 13-15 minutes until cooked through.

Move to a plate and allow it to cool down.

Arrange the butter lettuce on a large platter.

Add the potatoes, tomatoes, green beans, eggs, and salmon.

Dress the salad and garnish with torn fresh basil leaves.

