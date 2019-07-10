Chef Serge: Mushroom Risotto

Chef Serge is live in the studio with us today, here to tell you how you can make an amazing mushroom risotto in your own kitchen!

Mushroom Risotto

Ingredients

1 large shallot, chopped finely

4 Tbls. butter

½ lbs. baby bella mushrooms, sliced

1 cup arborio rice

½ cup white wine

4 cups Mushroom stock (recipe follows)

2 Tbls. butter

2 Roma tomatoes, diced

5 leaves fresh basil, chopped

1 Tbls. Italian parsley, chopped

¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

½ cup freshly grated Asiago cheese

Sea salt and ground black pepper, to taste

Instructions:

In a large pan, melt 4 Tbls. butter over medium heat. Sauté the shallots in the butter for about 3 minutes.

Add the mushrooms and continue to sauté for another 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until softened.

Stir in the rice and cook for another minute or two. Add the wine, stir and cook until absorbed. Pour in ½ cup mushroom stock, bring to a boil and cook, stirring continuously, until the stock is absorbed.

Continue adding and about ½ cup of the mushroom stock at a time, stirring until completely absorbed by the rice before adding more stock.

When all stock absorbed, taste risotto to make sure it is cooked through and tender. If not, add a little more stock to achieve the desired doneness.

Stir in 2 Tbls. butter, diced tomatoes, salt and pepper, and fresh herbs. Check the seasoning and then stir in the cheeses. Serve in warmed bowls

Mushroom Stock

Ingredients

2 Tbls. olive oil

8 oz. button mushrooms, sliced

2 carrots, chopped

2 whole cloves of garlic

2 celery stocks, chopped

1 onion, chopped

½ cup of dry white wine

2 bay leaves

Oregano and thyme sprigs

6 cups of water

Instructions

Saute all your vegetables in a pan for about 6-7 min. Deglaze the pan with the white wine. Add water and fresh herbs bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 45 minutes. Strain stock through a strainer to remove vegetables and herbs.

If you would like to book Vibrant Occasions Catering you can head over to his website here!