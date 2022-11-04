LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Memorialize that unforgettable first Arkansas deer hunting moment with an official certificate from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

Whenever a family member or friend tackles the challenge of harvesting their first deer, visit www.agfc.com/resources/brochures and choose your certificate from the bottom of the page. Fill out the online form and print the certificate on your color printer. You can personalize the certificate after printing with a photo from the hunt or use the standard certificate if you forgot to take pictures in all the excitement of the day.

Certificates for first dove, duck, fish, rabbit, squirrel and turkey also are available to mark those milestones as well.