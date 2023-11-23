MAYFLOWER, Ark. (AGFC News) — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and Conway Area Chamber of Commerce are extending the “Cash In on Lake Conway” tagged fish promotion to carry through Feb. 29, 2024.

According to AGFC Assistant Chief of Education JJ Gladden, only two of the 55 fish originally tagged during the promotion were turned in by Oct. 31, the initially planned expiration date for the reward tags distributed in Lake Conway.

“We had worked with the chamber to budget for many more fish being turned in, so the decision was made to honor the tags throughout winter,” Gladden said. “There’s still more than $50,000 worth of unclaimed tags still out there somewhere.”

Initially, the tags were worth $500 each to the lucky angler who caught them, but after a lower-than-expected return, the AGFC and Chamber of Commerce doubled the reward for each fish turned in. That $1,000 reward will remain in place for the duration of the extended promotion.

AGFC Fisheries Supervisor Nick Feltz in Mayflower said he wants to encourage fishing at the lake as long as possible.

“We want people to be able to use the resource and harvest as many fish as they can,” Feltz said. “Even as the water level continues to drop, there will be locations that still have enough water to fish throughout winter. The Adams Lake area of Lake Conway will still have fishable water even after the lake has dropped as far as we can get it by opening the dam.”

Anglers who catch a tagged fish must visit www.agfc.com/lakeconway and click on the link at the top of the page to claim their reward. They will need photographic proof of the tag and fish with the writing on the tag readable in the images.

Visit www.agfc.com/lakeconway for more information about the Lake Conway renovation project.