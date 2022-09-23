LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry will hold a special “freezer cleanout day” at the Bass Pro Shops in Little Rock, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 24. Any hunter who wishes to donate processed meat or money to help feed needy families in Arkansas is encouraged to join in the event.

Most hunters will admit to having had to throw out a package or two of freezer-burned venison after it went unused for a few seasons. When this year’s deer begin filling the freezer, it’s easy for last year’s meat to get misplaced or lost in the shuffle. Instead of throwing out meat after it has gone bad, you can clean out the freezer and donate that venison while it’s still good to people who are in need.

“Those leftovers go a long way in helping provide meat to food pantries around the state, which is one of the hardest things for these places to gather,” said Ronnie Ritter, executive director for AHFH. “The freezer cleanout has become a big event to help us start the deer season off on the right foot.”

Hunters who donate processed deer meat or make a donation to AHFH will be entered into a drawing for a Cabela’s Polar Cap Ice Chest (valued at $250) and one of four $100 Bass Pro Shops Gift Cards.

Visit www.arkansashunters.org or their Facebook Page for more information about Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry.