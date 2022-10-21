PINE BLUFF, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – The Gov. Mike Huckabee Delta Rivers Nature Center will again host its annual Wetlands and Wildlife Festival from noon to 5 p.m., Oct. 29. This family-friendly celebration of conservation is a great way to enjoy an afternoon with family and friends learning about all the outdoors has to offer.

Formerly called “Boo on the Bayou,” this celebration of the outdoors is one of the center’s largest events. Jason Hooks, nature center director for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, says the lineup this year looks to be better than ever.

“We’ll have food trucks, hunting demos, all sorts of games and music for attendees,” Hooks said. “With it being Halloween weekend, you can bet we’ll have lots of candy for the kids to enjoy. The nature center and trails will be open for folks to explore while you’re here as well.”

Hooks has even reached out to a few of the old AGFC names from the early days of the event to join in the fun. Jim Spencer, Keith Sutton and Phyllis Speer will be on-hand for book signings and visits with the crowd.

“We’ve been trying to get Jim Spencer to come for a book-signing for a little while,” Hooks said. “But it has sort of grown into a full-fledged reunion. In addition to being available for book-signing, they’ll join current AGFC staff Laura Rogers and Wil Hafner to put on some demonstrations.”

Spencer is slated to do a trapping demonstration, while Speer will join in for some Dutch-oven cooking with Rogers. Hafner also will show participants how to prepare their own summer sausage from venison they harvest during deer season.

“We even have KTPB, 98.1 ‘The Hog,’ doing a live broadcast from the event,” Hooks said. “Diamond State K9 will also show up to do a demonstration. Last year’s shed hunting demo with the dogs was a real hit with the crowd.”

The event is sponsored by Jefferson Regional, Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion, Southeast Engravers and Dew Drop Auto Parts and Repair.

Visit www.agfc.com/naturecenters or check out the center’s Facebook page for more details.