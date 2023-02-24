Keith “Catfish” Sutton has authored many books on fishing for crappie as well as his namesake catfish.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AGFC News) — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will host outdoor writer Keith “Catfish” Sutton for a special seminar this March at two locations in The Natural State.

The presentation, “Learn New Tricks for Catching Big Slabs,” will begin at 6:30 p.m. March 9 at the Gov. Mike Huckabee Delta Rivers Nature Center in Pine Bluff, and it will be repeated beginning at 6:30 p.m. March 14 at the Witt Stephens Jr. Central Arkansas Nature Center in Little Rock’s Julius Breckling Riverfront Park. Each seminar is approximately 2 hours long.

With recent advances in technology, many anglers may find themselves discouraged because they can’t justify the price of some modern sonar and equipment, but Sutton’s tried-and-true techniques are ideal for all anglers.

“Crappie are the most popular panfish in Arkansas,” Sutton said. “But many anglers find them hard to catch outside the spring spawning season. This seminar, for both beginning and experienced fishermen, will provide simple tips anyone can use to catch more crappie year-round.”

Sutton, a native Arkansan, has been an avid crappie fisherman for five decades. His first-hand knowledge of the sport and tips he’s learned from pro crappie anglers nationwide, form the basis for his book, The Crappie Fishing Handbook, which will be available for sale at the seminars.

The seminars are free, but registration is required as seats fill up quickly.

Register for the Pine Bluff Seminar “Learn New Tricks for Catching Big Slabs”

Register for the Little Rock Seminar “Learn New Tricks for Catching Big Slabs”