Bike path updates on Allsopp Park, River Trail

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Work continues on some area bike paths.

One of them is a bike/pedestrian path in Allsopp Park.

Our content partner the Arkansas Times reports the city Parks and Recreation Department is finalizing plans to lay a 10-foot-wide concrete bike/pedestrian path within the park to connect the Kavanaugh Road Promenade in Hillcrest to the park’s asphalt path that parallels Cedar Hill Road.

The new trail, being built with a $200,000 grant from Metroplan, means pedestrians and cyclists on the asphalt path will not have to go through the parking lot behind Pulaski Heights Baptist Church, reports the Times. The route, engineered by the Halff + Marlar firm, will go around the west border of the church property and up to the back of the Promenade wall, ending at the west end of the Promenade. There is also a dirt trail from the Promenade into the park.

Meanwhile, on the north side of the river there’s more bike path news to share.

The Little Rock River Trail Fans Page on Facebook shared details in some Thursday posts:

Time for a few overdue updates! The detour on the NLR side of the trail at the base of the Big Dam Bridge now directs you to Cooks Landing Rd. and then you take a right shortly after that onto the Isabella Joel Trail. This is a shorter and safer detour than riding to Northshore Drive. While this detour can be easily ridden on a road bike, be aware of the sand covering the trail it is extremely slick when making turns!

