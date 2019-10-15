Arkansas’s fall foliage slowly changing colors

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Fall may have begun on Sept. 23, but across most of Arkansas the wait goes on for the leaves to change their colors.

The latest fall colors update (Oct. 10) from Arkansas Tourism shows there is some development in the tapestry of the autumnal display.

Fall is one of the most popular times of the year to visit Arkansas because of its excellent fall foliage. Every autumn, nature paints the mountains and valleys of The Natural State with gorgeous hues of gold, red and orange. Many of Arkansas’s visitors travel here for special fall vacations to catch a glimpse (and take some incredible photos) of the season. Scenic drives showcase autumn’s finest while allowing you to explore the state’s varied topography on a fun-filled road trip.

Fall colors begin to appear in the Ozarks and other northern sections of the state by the second week in October and continue slowly southward. Mid to late October generally provides peak fall color in the northern portions of Arkansas. October and November are two of the most popular months for visitors due to the beautiful fall colors and favorable weather.

The Natural State’s autumn attractions aren’t limited to scenery; fall weather is ideal for enjoying the variety of outdoor activities that the state has to offer. Outdoor enthusiasts flock to Arkansas for camping, hiking, biking, and rock climbing. While many of our northern neighbors are covered in snow by the fall, Arkansas ranges from the 40’s to the 70’s in the fall months, making it a perfect getaway before winter takes over.

You’ll also find fun, family-oriented fall festivals and events (click here for the list) all over the state.

Latest Fall Color Reports 2019

October 10: Arkansas has been experiencing crisp fall mornings, but where are the bright colors promised by a brisk breeze? The yellow is creeping in, and here and there you’ll see a pop of red in a maple tree, but green foliage continues to prevail. The wait is almost over, though – look to the Ozark Mountain region in the next few weeks for the first widespread color change. By the end of the month, the entire state should see noticeable development. Until then, grab your favorite sweater and hot beverage of choice and enjoy the cooler weather.

October 2: We will soon feel cooler temperatures in The Natural State, yet fall colors continue to evade us for the most part. The leaves on the trees are trying their best to display bright reds, golds and oranges, but fall landscapes continue to stay just out of reach. Popular predictions suggest we will have to wait a bit longer for the colors to really take off. In the meantime, take solace in the quiet rustle of leaves that have prematurely departed from their limbs and let a relaxing October evening take you away.

September 25: According to our calendars – but perhaps not our thermometers – fall has arrived! Although the hot and dry conditions have caused some leaves to fall prematurely, a bright yellow leaf can be spotted here or there amongst the rich greens that define an Arkansas summer. Be patient and curb your disappointment as you hit the road and only hear a slight flutter of leaves behind you – peak fall colors will be here before you know it.