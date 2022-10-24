LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – People love to talk, so much so that the ubiquitous podcast format has been entertaining and informing listeners for about 30 years.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is entering the podcast realm with its version, tagged with the Arkansas Wildlife name to sync up with the AGFC television program, magazine, weekly newsletter, weekly fishing report and other informative products.

Forrest Talley, a videographer and editor who works on the “Arkansas Wildlife” television program, is the producer of the podcast. He’s already put together a variety of episodes for the program, the length of which will vary, although they’ll likely run an average of 30 minutes.

“We are releasing three episodes on Wednesday, Oct. 26,” Talley said. “One of the episodes focuses on timber management, another is about rediscovering fishing with David Bazzel, and there’s one about Arkansas black bears with Clay Newcomb of the ‘Bear Grease’ podcast.”

Talley says the “Arkansas Wildlife” podcast will be available on all the major podcast platforms, as well as the AGFC YouTube page.

“Production has been good,” Talley said. “We have been able to get some great guests to come on and share some stories with us. The podcast is going to be a very open and honest discussion with our audience, and will be a great listen for anyone who enjoys the outdoors in The Natural State.”

Trey Reid, host of the “Arkansas Wildlife” television program, will moderate the podcast discussions, which will feature appearances by members of the AGFC staff, conservation experts and special guests from the world of hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation.