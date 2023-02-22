LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Once again, the Arkansas Wildlife Federation and Creative Ideas have come together to promote wildlife education through the arts in the annual Wildlife of Arkansas Student Art Contest. For the 2023 contest, students from kindergarten through 12th grade will submit artwork online through a portal on the AWF website, www.arwild.org.

For 10 years, the Wildlife of Arkansas Student Art Contest has encouraged students in grades K-12 to explore and celebrate Arkansas’s wildlife. The online submission process allows students, teachers and parents the ability to submit a photograph of the artwork online, rather than mail the original artwork in to be scored. The online process has many benefits including expanding to new schools and areas of the state that may not have had the funding to mail the original artwork.

“The Wildlife of Arkansas Student Art Contest encourages youth to explore the outdoors and connect to wildlife through direct observation and recollection,” said Terri Lane, AWF Executive Director.

The competition is supported through education grants from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and the National Wildlife Federation. “Participation in this art program enhances and enriches youth’s knowledge, understanding and appreciation of the natural world and NWF is proud to sponsor it,” said Geralyn Hoey, Director of Conservation Partnerships with NWF.

Students must highlight wildlife and landscapes that are native to Arkansas. The AGFC Nature Centers are a great place to learn about native species. The Centers are free of charge and offer a variety of educational opportunities for the entire family to explore nature and learn about the wildlife of Arkansas.

All categories will be ranked and awarded as in previous years. An expert panel of jurors select four artworks per grade; first, second, third and honorable mention as well as an overall “Best in Show.” Winners in each grade will receive cash awards and certificates. Images of the Best in Show and all first-place winning artwork along with the entire list of winners will be announced in the summer issue of Arkansas Out of Doors magazine (a publication of Arkansas Wildlife Federation). Tentative plans are to have all winning artwork displayed at the AGFC Witt Stephens Jr. Central Arkansas Nature Center.

Artwork must be submitted by March 31, 2023. The Wildlife of Arkansas Student Art Contest is free and open to all K-12 students in Arkansas.

Visit www.arwild.org/art-contest for rules and submission details. Contact Terri Lane at info@arwild.org or call 479-601-6646 for more information.