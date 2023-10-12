LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Printed copies of this year’s Arkansas Waterfowl Hunting Guidebook are being produced as always and should be delivered throughout the state in the next few weeks. With every hunter carrying a phone to the field, it’s always great to download your own copy and have it at the ready no matter where you go.

In addition to listing the dates of the regular duck season segments (Nov. 18-26; Dec. 9-23; and Dec. 27-Jan. 31, for those who are interested) the guidebook walks you through bag limits and seasons for all of the migratory game birds legal to hunt in The Natural State. Page 4 also highlights changes hunters should pay particular attention to as they dust off the decoys and plan another year in the marsh and Arkansas’s famous flooded timber. In addition to price increases to nonresident hunters passed in May, regulations passed last year on aftermarket boat motor exhausts and hunting access during the week on some wildlife management areas will go into effect now that the year delay to let hunters adapt to those regulations has passed.

Regulation changes to pay special interest to this season include: