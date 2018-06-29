AGFC Temporarily Suspends New Import/Breeder Permits for Venomous, Poisonous Species

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Commissioners voted to temporarily suspend the issuance of new Wildlife Importation and Wildlife Breeder/Dealer permits for venomous or poisonous wildlife species at this week's regularly scheduled meeting.

The 120-day suspension only affects people seeking to apply for a permit to import, sell or breed venomous or poisonous wildlife species. This suspension does not impact anyone who already possesses a Wildlife Breeder/Dealer or Wildlife Importation permit, nor will it impact people who wish to keep native nongame wildlife species under Code 09.14 of the AGFC Code of Regulations. Under that code, anyone may hand-catch and keep up to six individual animals of native nongame wildlife species (other than birds, bats, alligator snapping turtles, ornate box turtles, hellbenders, Ouachita streambed salamanders, collared lizards, cave-dwelling species or endangered species). Accredited members of the American Zoo and Aquarium Association also are exempt from this suspension of new permits.

During the suspension agency staff will work to revise criteria for Wildlife Breeder/Dealer and Wildlife Importation permits and captive wildlife requirements. This revision will be conducted in cooperation with other government agencies, experts in the field and other stakeholders. Once revised regulations are prepared, they will be distributed for public comment.

During yesterday’s committee meetings, Steven Beaupre, P.hD, ex-officio commissioner, reflected on his experiences as a reptile expert, being called to houses with venomous reptiles requiring identification and relocation during police or fire department activities.

“Our facilities for these sorts of animals at the University of Arkansas have to meet certain standards to prevent escapes or mishandling that could cause a dangerous situation,” Beaupre said. “This should not be an attempt to prevent responsible owners and educators from having reptiles. Rather, responsible ownership should ensure public safety and protect native wildlife from escapes of unwanted invasives.”