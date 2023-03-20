LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is wrapping up an online survey to learn more about licensed anglers in The Natural State, and time is running out to offer your insight into the future of Arkansas’s fisheries management.

The AGFC conducts a resident angler survey every five years to learn more about the many different anglers who make up Arkansas’s fishing culture. For this year, a special two-pronged approach was initiated to learn more about ways to be more efficient in collecting this data. The first portion, which was initiated in February, was a closed survey sent to randomly selected license holders to complete online. The second portion, which is currently in progress, is an open invitation survey that is available online for anyone with an interest in providing feedback.

Responses to the survey will be kept confidential and no respondents will be identified with any feedback they offer. However, participants will be asked to provide a CID number (found on their license) and their home ZIP code to confirm that they are Arkansas resident license holders.

Results from past surveys have been used to direct additional efforts in many fishing amenities, particularly many new bank-angling accesses and improvements for bodies of water that accommodate kayaks, canoes and other small watercraft. They also have been used to identify trends in angling efforts and motivations for many Arkansans, which ultimately leads to better understanding of how to recruit the next generation of anglers and conservationists in The Natural State.

To begin the survey, click the following link:

https://agfc1.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3gfQHlxHN1BQgHY