Two Arkansas teens are fishing champions!

Lakeside High School’s Griffin Ralph and Kaleb Snow have reeled in the state title at the 2023 Arkansas High School State Championship.

They walked up to the scales with a 2-day total weighing in at 29.47lbs with a 7.43lb kicker!

Not only are they state champions but also Arkansas Youth BASS Nation (AYBN) Southern Open Team of the Year and Trader Bill’s High School Championship winners.

Their big victory takes them on to the Bassmaster High School National Championship. In that event, they will fish Lake Hartwell in South Carolina in July.

Click here for more on the championship.