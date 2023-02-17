LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) — Thousands of young archers throughout The Natural State took their places at the firing line last weekend to compete in the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Archery in the Schools regional qualifying tournaments. At the close of competition, 105 teams were chosen to compete in this year’s state championship event, which will be held at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs, March 3-4.

Curtis Gray, AGFC Archery in the Schools Coordinator, said teams competed in one of three divisions to qualify for the state championship.

“We have students in elementary schools, middle schools and high schools who compete, so we separate the archers into classes based on age,” Gray said. “But it’s amazing to see some of the younger shooters compete on the same level as many of our high school teams. A lot of it comes down to the amount of practice and instruction the team experiences.”

Twelve in-person regional shoots were held throughout the state Feb. 11 for teams who wished to compete in a traditional manner. Teams also had the ability to compete virtually through a standardized scoring system and tournament framework the week before, as long as their scores were turned in by Feb. 10 and could be verified.

“We used a virtual design with good success when COVID-19 prevented many schools from attending in-person events,” Gray said. “While we’d ideally like to see all schools come back and compete in regional events in person, we understand that some still more comfortable in a virtual format for now and we want to give all our kids the opportunity to compete.”

The top two teams in each region for each division earned births into the state championship, as did the remaining top 12-scoring teams in each division, regardless of location.

“The format helps even the playing field for teams who are in really strong divisions that may have just had a bad shoot,” Gray said. “Some third and fourth-place finishers in a few regions could compete alongside first-place finishers in other regions, so we make sure they get a chance to qualify based on their talent as well.”

Gray says 3,358 students competed either in person or virtually during this year’s regional tournaments, which is nearly identical to last year’s participation totals.

“We’ve built back some momentum in the program, thanks to some dedicated teachers and educators,” Gray said. “The competition level is high and there’s still some good excitement surrounding the program.”

The Arkansas National Archery in the Schools Program – part of the National Archery in the Schools Program – teaches archery skills as well as an outdoor hobby that young people may enjoy for the rest of their lives. It has also proven to be a great way to sharpen skills, build self-esteem and create a stronger atmosphere for success in the classroom, according to Gray.

ANASP is funded through several sources, including Act 799 of the 2003 Arkansas General Assembly, which sends fine money collected from violators of AGFC regulations to all 75 counties. The money is earmarked for conservation education in schools.

Complete results of the 2023 Arkansas Archery in the Schools Regional Qualifiers are available at https://nasptournaments.org/.

Visit www.agfc.com/ais for more information on Archery in the Schools and to learn how to join the program.

Elementary qualifiers

Charleston Elementary

Old High Middle School

Magnet Cove

Glen Rose

Washington Middle School

Taylor Elementary

St. Johns Lutheran School

Valley Springs

Alpena

Eagle Mountain Magnet

Southside Elementary

Green County Tech Elementary

Cave City School District

Pottsville Elementary

Waldron Elementary

South Side School

West Side Elementary

Salem Elementary — Bryant

Collegeville Elementary

Crystal Hill Elementary

Homeschoolers On Target

South Pike County School

Acorn Elementary

Bergman Elementary

Hill Farm Elementary

Marshall School

Hurricane Creek Elementary

Omaha

Columbia Christian School

Perryville Elementary

Springhill Elementary

Jasper School District

Linda Childers Knapp Elementary

Robert L. Davis Elementary

Valley View Elementary

Middle School Qualifiers

Charleston Middle School

Lincoln Jr. High School

Magnet Cove Middle School

Glen Rose Middle School

Barton Archery Team

Taylor Middle School

Star City Middle School

Stuttgart Junior High School

Alpena Middle School

Valley Springs Middle School

Cedar Ridge School

Southside Middle School

Greene County Tech Middle School

Valley View Junior High School

Pottsville Junior High School

Waldron Middle School

South Side School

West Side Middle School

Bethel Middle School

Bryant Middle School

Des Arc Elementary

Cabot Junior High North

South Pike County School

Acorn Middle School

Omaha High School

Bergman School

Jasper School District

Cave City School District

Washington Middle School

DQ Cubs

Hamburg Middle School

Marshall School

Perryville Middle School

Arkansas Arts Academy

Ozark Junior High

Cabot Junior High South

High School Qualifiers

Charleston High School

Bentonville High School

Glen Rose High School

Taylor High School

Star City School District

Stuttgart High School

Alpena High School

Bergman School

Cedar Ridge School

Southside High School

Greene County Tech High School

Cave City School District

Waldron High School

Pottsville High School

Vilonia High School

Pangburn High School

Bryant High School

Spa City Archery

Cabot High School

Sylvan Hills High School

South Pike County School

De Queen High School

Valley Springs High School

Omaha High School

Ozark High School

Valley View Senior High

Brookland High School

Cossatot River High School

Marshall School

Hillcrest High School

Parkview High School

Acorn High School

Jasper School District

Clarksville High School