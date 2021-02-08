UAMS Midsouth Summit Black Expo Set for Feb. 27

LITTLE ROCK — The 17th Annual Midsouth Summit Black Expo, presented by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), will celebrate Black history month with a free event highlighting health education and family-friendly entertainment.

This year’s virtual expo, themed “The Time for Health is now,” is set for 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Feb. 27 with a medical drive-thru at 7318 Windsong Drive in North Little Rock. The event will stream live on the UAMS Midsouth Black Expo pages on Facebook and YouTube.

The UAMS MammoVan mobile mammography unit will be present to provide mammograms; appointments are required. To make an appointment for a mammogram or to determine if you qualify for services, call (800) 259-8794.

There will also be a medical drive-thru, offering blood pressure checks ad blood glucose and cholesterol screenings. No appointment is required for those screenings.

The expo also will feature a virtual “Ask the Doctor” segment, cancer health messages, a showcase of minority-owned businesses, and Black cultural and historical education.