Free, online tool from CHI St. Vincent Heart Institute assesses risk for AFib

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – CHI St. Vincent Heart Institute has launched a free, online AFib Health Risk Assessment tool to help Arkansans quickly determine if they may be suffering from the heart arrhythmia known as atrial fibrillation.

AFIB affects 1-in-25 Americans over age 60 and the World Health Organization has designated it a global epidemic. If left untreated, AFib can lead to serious complications like stroke and heart failure, but now Arkansans can take the first step in managing their heart health with this free, online tool.

“Atrial fibrillation is the fastest growing heart rhythm problem in America and it’s a heart rhythm problem that affects people as they age,” said CHI St. Vincent Heart Institute Cardiac Electrophysiologist Dr. Thomas Wallace. “Becoming aware of the symptoms is the first step, but then patients at risk should schedule an appointment with their cardiologist to assess their condition and explore options for treatment, which continue to grow.”

AFib symptoms can come and go and last between a few minutes or a few hours. Symptoms of AFib include:

• Heart palpitations

• Strong awareness of your heart beating

• Weakness

• Fatigue

• Chest pain, pressure or discomfort

• Dizziness or lightheadedness

• Shortness of breath

• Anxiety

Anyone ready to take responsibility for their heart health can take the first step with CHI St. Vincent’s free, online AFib risk assessment tool available at: chistvincent.com/more-heart